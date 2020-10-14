1/
Patricia Jean Stimson
Patricia Jean Stimson 1922- 2020 Patricia Jean Stimson, 98, of Laramie, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado.

Patricia Jean Stimson was born in Sioux City, Iowa January 21, 1922 to Vera and Harry Peterson. She spent most of her childhood in Laurel, Nebraska. She attended college in Illinois before working in Omaha, Nebraska.

She married Lt. Theron (Skip) Stimson on August 21, 1943 at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. While her husband was overseas for two years she worked in Spokane, Washington. When he was discharged, they moved to Laramie. They owned the Rex Cleaners for many years before retiring.

They were the parents of two sons, Scott and Christopher.

She was a member of Eastern Star Snowy Range Chapter #45, and the VFW auxiliary. She enjoyed playing bridge and poker clubs every week, also golf in her younger years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Theron "Skip" Stimson; son Scott, her parents, and sisters Shirley Campbell of Merced, California, and Gayle Mundrowsky of Rapid City, South Dakota.

She is survived by her son Christopher and grandson Luke Pat Stimson and former daughter-in-law Christine Stimson.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Greenhill Cemetery with the Reverend Rhett Ivey, officiating.

Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

Published in Laramie Boomerang from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home
2133 Rainbow Ave.
Laramie, WY 82070
(307)742-2479
