1928- 2020 Patrick Spear, 92, of Laramie died May 31. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Military Honors by the Wyoming National Guard and the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard.