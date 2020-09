Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Paul's life story with friends and family

Share Paul's life story with friends and family

1967- 2020 Paul Lester Matteson, 53, of Laramie died September 23. Paul had a love for Family, the Mountains, Arrow head hunting, Flowers and Animals. He is survived by his mother Donna Stockton, sister Gwynn Mcmillen (Bob Mcmillen), many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.



A celebration of life for Paul will be Saturday 10/3/2020 1PM at Washington Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store