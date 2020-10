Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Peggy's life story with friends and family

Share Peggy's life story with friends and family



1934- 2020 Peggy Joanne Collins, 86, of Laramie died October 18. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store