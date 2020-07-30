Rebecca Lynn (Lepper) Clark 1970- 2020 Rebecca Lynn Clark passed away on July 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with health issues. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Niobrara County High School Auditorium in Lusk, with interment in the Lusk Cemetery following.



Becky, a lifelong native of Wyoming, was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on February 23, 1970 to Bob Lepper and Bonnie Athey.



Becky's lifelong passion of showing kindness to others through her work in healthcare began at a young age. Her early years were spent as a child in Sheridan, Wyoming before moving to Laramie, Wyoming where she attended Laramie High School. Throughout high school, Becky was involved in numerous athletic and academic extracurricular activities. She particularly enjoyed track and continued to enjoy running until she was no longer able to do so. After graduating Laramie High School in 1989, she went to fashion design school in Texas before deciding that health care was truly her calling.



Following her passion of caring for others, Becky worked as a surgical technician at a care center in Laramie and as a nurse in multiple health care settings, including Niobrara Community Hospital. Her education continued throughout her life where she achieved her dream of receiving her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Phoenix in 2010. Although Becky's life was her family, after obtaining her BSN, she moved into the most important role in her professional life when she became the Niobrara County School District Nurse. Her care for children was second-to-none. When, due to her health, she was no longer able to work as a school nurse, she took pride in her own boutique, "Becky's Bling", using her previous education in fashion design. Throughout her life, Becky loved to travel; however, near the end of her life she appreciated being able to stay home with her family and friends.



The light of Becky's life was her husband, Cory, and her three sons, Garrett, Dillon, and Connor. In recent years, Becky enjoyed spending her time hosting birthday parties, baby showers, and holiday parties for friends and family. During her stay in Cleveland, Becky was blessed with the opportunity to come back to Wyoming for a short period of time and took pride in hosting her oldest son's wedding at her home.



As Becky awaited a four organ transplant in Cleveland, Ohio, multiple friends and family members stayed with Becky until her friend and caregiver, Collette Graham, began their two-year journey together. During that time, Becky was able to attend concerts, visit museums and zoos with several friends and family members which were memories she treasured. During one of her stays in the hospital in Cleveland, she was able to watch, from afar, as the Niobrara community came together at a benefit for her. This event was so uplifting to her spirits and she was humbled by the outpouring love and support from her community.



Throughout the ten years of fighting health battles, no matter the countless hospitals or numerous states her health took her to, Becky's constant focus was being a mother and her continuing concern was for Garrett, Dillon, and Connor, with the support of her husband, Cory. Becky was very much looking forward to meeting her first grandson who was born earlier this month. Becky also found pleasure in life's simple joys such as shopping, chai tea lattes - specifically a venti non-fat chia tea latte with three pumps of cinnamon dolce - and getting her nails done.



Becky's faith sustained her over every hurdle. She fought to live each and every day for her family and friends. Becky will be remembered for her faith in God and her kindness to others no matter the situation that was placed upon her.



Becky is survived by her husband Cory Clark; sons: Garrett (Shelby) Lowham, Dillon Hays, and Connor Clark; her mother, Bonnie Athey, and stepfather Dave Athey; father, Bob Lepper; siblings: Gregg (Chris) Lepper, Ryan (Jay) Athey, Owen Lepper and Casey Lepper; grandson, Clayton Lowham; grandparent, Charles (Lois) Athey; in-laws Cody (Flora Mae) Clark, brother-in-law Dusty (Lynette) Clark, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



While Becky's family grieves her loss, they are choosing to honor her life and spirit by establishing a nursing scholarship fund at Points West Community Bank in Lingle, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, gifts to that fund can be made directly to Memorial Scholarship of Becky Clark.



Becky lived her life in giving for others. Please consider marking your driver's license and become an organ donor yourself.



Pier Funeral Home in Lusk is in charge of arrangements.



