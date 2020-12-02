1/1
Richard "Rick" Pantier
1959 - 2020
Richard "Rick" Pantier 1959- 2020 Richard "Rick" Wayne Pantier went home to Jesus on November 25, 2020, at age 61 following a lengthy illness.

Rick was born to Edgar "Ed" and Geneva (Mercer) Pantier on February, 6, 1959, in Laramie. He was raised on the Rex Lewis Ranch, attended Harmony School, and received his GED. He worked at various locations including the Port of Entry, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, and the University of Wyoming Central Energy Plant.

On June 15, 2002, Rick married Joleen Hofferber. They were baptized together on April 17, 2011, at the First Baptist Church. He enjoyed the ranching lifestyle, hunting, fishing, camping, classic country music, playing his guitar/singing, and telling stories.

He is survived by his wife Joleen. Daughter Amanda (Ty) Sanders of Johnson City, TN, son Riley Pantier of Wright. Grandchildren Nevaeh and Ariyah Sanders, Alaina Gallatin and Hunter Pantier. Brothers Charlie (Sue) Pantier, Terry (Judy) Pantier, Ken (Pat) Pantier, Mark (Marti) Pantier. Sisters Pat Veretto and Beverly (Harold) Browitt. Several nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, an aunt, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Geneva, a brother James "Jim" Pantier, and granddaughter Piper Oxley Pantier.

At Rick's request there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in his name, please consider the Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank, c/o Brian Heider, 1675 Aurora Court, Mail Stop F751, Aurora, CO 80045, Albany County 4-H, 3520 S. 3rd Street, Suite A, Laramie, WY 82070, or a charity of your choice.

Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

Published in Laramie Boomerang from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
