Riley John Fritzen 1998- 2020 Riley John Fritzen, 22, of Laramie, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. He was born in Garden City, KS on April 16, 1998 to Brian and Sheila (Howe) Fritzen. He had a heart transplant when he was 4 months old. He was a fighter and was able to overcome many, many obstacles that allowed him to live his life to the fullest. He certainly made the most of the 22 years that he had before his heart could not keep up with him anymore. Riley grew up in Laramie. He attended Eastern Wyoming College and Laramie County Community College. He was currently working as a delivery driver at Jimmy Johns where he thoroughly enjoyed the atmosphere and his coworkers..
Growing up in Wyoming he enjoyed being outdoors. Some of his favorite activities included: camping, fishing, water skiing, snow skiing, and snowboarding. He also loved travelling and exploring new places. He was looking forward to a trip to Puerto Rico at the end of this month during which he and friends were planning on learning to surf and hiking through the Rain Forest.
He cherished spending time with family and friends. Everyone who knew Riley, knew how big his heart was and how much he cared about those in his life. His love and patience for his two-year old niece Brielle was evident and everybody who witnessed their interactions commented on their unique connection. He made friends very easily and quickly endeared himself to all who met him.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Howe; his great grandparents; and Uncle, Bryan Howe.
He is survived by his parents, Brian and Sheila Fritzen; his sister Bailey and brother in law Michael Schmit; his niece, Brielle. and grandparents, Donald and Mary Lynn Fritzen and Mike and Sharon Havely; his aunts and uncles, Ben Fritzen, and Julie and Larry Eaton; and his cousins, Sydney and Jayce Eaton.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 7th at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church at 2 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to Give Kids the World Village, https://www.gktw.org/index.php
