Rita Beverly Vasquez 1951- 2020 Rita Beverly Vasquez, 69, of Laramie died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Rita was born May 20, 1951 to Gavino and Lilia Sanchez in Laramie, Wyoming. She married John L. Vasquez in Cheyenne, Wyoming on June 11, 1965 and had four children: Angie, Johnny, Trishia, and Tino. She worked as a school monitor for the school district.
She was a strong woman who loved to go camping, watch TV, and read Danielle Steele in her free time. She also loved being with her family and taking care of her grandchildren. Her dog grand babies also held a special place in her heart.
Rita is preceded in death by her parents, Lilia and Gavino Sanchez, and sisters Dorothy and Joan Sanchez.
Rita is survived by her husband, John; brothers Wayne (Betty) Sanchez and Joe (Virginia) Sanchez; children Angie (Gary) Schilz, Johnny Vasquez, Trishia Vasquez (Michael Paulson) and Tino (Shandi) Vasquez; and grandchildren Brandi (Riley) Sanchez and Tanner Schilz, Bryson and Riley Vasquez, and Kyle (Sam) White.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions private family services will be held.
Everyone is invited to a Graveside service at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Dialysis Center 255 N. 30th, Laramie, WY 82072.
