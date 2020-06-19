Robert B. Rhynsburger 1937- 2020 Robert B. RhynsburgerColonel Robert B. Rhynsburger, United States Army, Retired, 82 passed away May 13th in Athens Tennessee.Robert was born July 31, 1937 in Oskaloosa Iowa to John and Mary Rhynsburger. He graduated from Torrington High School in 1956. He attended the University of Wyoming and was a member of the UW men's basketball team from 1956-1958. He received his BS degree from UW in 1959 and obtained a MS degree in 1976. He loved the Wyoming Cowboys and was a lifelong fan.During his distinguished Army career, he graduated from and was an instructor at the United Stated Army Command and General Staff College, Ft. Leavenworth KS. Col. Rhynsburger served in Korea, Vietnam, Germany, United Kingdom and Army installations in Georgia, Colorado, Texas, Alaska, Kansas, Virginia and was the Professor of Military Science at the University of Wyoming. It was his honor to serve his country.Robert had a second career in the Aerospace business sector. He was a Marketing Manager/Director of Program Development in the TRW Corporation, Space and Defense sector. Upon retirement he moved to Etowah Tennessee where he enjoyed "life on the farm", the beautiful scenery and oil painting.He is survived by his children Patrick (Sheila) of Cheyenne WY, daughter Lori (Steve) Wilson also of Cheyenne, daughter Lisa Pace of Casper, two grandchildren Ryan Rhynsburger of Thermopolis and Brittany (Seattle) Umi of Salt Lake City UT. Two great grandchildren Tyce and Taylee Randall of Salt Lake City UT and sister Kathy of Denver CO.He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Nancy (Amberg), wife Danice, son Michael Rhynsburger, his parents John and Mary Rhynsburger, his son in law John Pace, former brother in law Thomas Amberg, sisters in law Marlene Schlager and Fran Glass.Services with full military honors will be held at a later date.Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family c/o Lori Wilson, PO Box 3082, Cheyenne, WY 82003