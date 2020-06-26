1940- 2020 Robert Brieske, 80, of Laramie died June 21. at Cheyenne Health Care Center.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Greenhill Cemetery.
Published in Laramie Boomerang from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.