1/1
Robert Donald Christensen
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Donald Christensen 1927- 2020 ROBERT "Bob" DONALD CHRISTENSEN passed away at the age of 93 on September 30, 2020 in Sheridan, Wyoming with his family by his side.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Frances Mae (Schindler) Christensen and daughters, Dee (Walt) Davis of Sheridan, WY; Danna (Rich) Williams of Laramie, WY; Darel Agresta of Englewood Cliffs, NJ; Dale Susan (Dan) McNierney, of Laramie, WY; and Darcy (Norm) Sams of Weston, WY; and 13 granchildren.

A full obituary can be viewed at https://www.kanefuneral.com/obits?id=1887.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Alice Hardy Stevens Center in Laramie, WY. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Craig Hospital Foundation, Attn: Assistive Technology Fund, 3425 So. Clarkson St., Englewood, CO 80113, or www.craighospital.org/foundation, or Diabetic Youth Camp Hope, 3920 West 45th St., Casper, WY 82604.

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Laramie Boomerang from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Alice Hardy Stevens Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kane Funeral Home
689 Meridian
Sheridan, WY 82801
(307)673-5837
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved