Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

1937- 2020 Robert Earl Bacon, 83, of Beulah and formally Laramie, WY, died July 4. 2020, at his Michigan home, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Anne (Joe Gibson), Dave (Belinda) and Betsy; grandchildren Elias Bacon, Marcus and Alex Mendoza, Shannon and Joe Schneider, and 5 great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store