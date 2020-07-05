1/1
Robert Jeffery Cochran
Robert Jeffery Cochran 1954- 2020 Robert "Bobby" Jeffery Cochran, 65, of Fort Collins, passed away on June 28, 2020 at his home in Fort Collins, Colorado. The family would like to invite friends to a public viewing Tuesday July 7, 2020 (4-7pm) at Allnutt Drake Chapel and Memorial Services Thursday July 9, 2020 (2pm) at Grandview Cemetery, followed by reception (3:30pm) at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memory Gardens.

Family and friends may view the full obituary, sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.

Published in Laramie Boomerang from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
JUL
9
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Grandview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
July 4, 2020
Mary,Bailey, and Reece We are so sad to hear of Bobby passing. He was a fun and friendly guy....loved seeing him at the CSU games against his beloved Wyoming. Always a smile and a great sense of humor. My thoughts and prayers for you Mary and family. Vickie and Gary Maska
Vickie Maska
Friend
July 3, 2020
We will never forget first meeting Bobby/Mary/Bailey/Reese at the Baskin-Robbins here in Fort Collins. We had children around the same ages, and they struck up a conversation with us. Mary has cut Peggy's hair ever since. We are saddened that Bobby has passed away at such a young age, but are convinced that his family will keep his warmth and memory alive. You are all in our thoughts.
Roy & Peggy Johnson
Friend
July 3, 2020
Bobby was a friend a mentor and a brother to me. I will miss his sense of humor and his sincere devotion to friends and family.
The Cochran family is in our hearts and prayers.


WILLIAM OAKLEY
Friend
July 2, 2020
Mary,
I am so sorry to hear that Bobby passed away. You and your family will be in my prayers. Leon Knox
Leon M Knox
Friend
July 2, 2020
All the aunts, uncles and cousins couldn't wait for Bobby to come back to Iowa. He was full of humor and always happy. Played harmless little tricks on anyone and made everybody laugh. Bobby will entertain all in heaven!
Charlie and Carol
Family
