We will never forget first meeting Bobby/Mary/Bailey/Reese at the Baskin-Robbins here in Fort Collins. We had children around the same ages, and they struck up a conversation with us. Mary has cut Peggy's hair ever since. We are saddened that Bobby has passed away at such a young age, but are convinced that his family will keep his warmth and memory alive. You are all in our thoughts.

Roy & Peggy Johnson

Friend