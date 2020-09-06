Robert Kent Wilson 1946- 2020 Robert "Kent" Wilson, 73, formerly of Laramie, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home in Bullhead City, Arizona, with his wife Cheryl by his side. He was born in Evanston, Wyoming on August 22, 1946, to Max and Bonnie Wilson. Kent grew up with sister, Carolyn, brother Jack and twin brother Kaye and graduated from Evanston High School in 1966.Kent later moved to Laramie, where he lived until his recent move to Arizona on December 5, 2019. Kent served our country in the Wyoming Army National Guard from 1966 to 1972. He remained in Laramie working for several employers. He married Cheryl (Carstens) on July 4, 1991. Cheryl and Kent spent over 30 years of love, laughter and happiness together. Kent was known for his contagious smile and quick wit.He now watches over his wife Cheryl of (Arizona); son Russell (Bryden) Wilson of Laramie; daughter Jennifer (Jeff) Beeston of Laramie; grandchildren Connor and Allison Beeston, Amata and Abigail Wilson; twin brother Kaye (Pat) Wilson of Evanston, brother Jack (Jody) of Green River; and many more family and friends.Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at the Laramie Elks Lodge, Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.