Robert William Wiley 1940- 2020 Robert (Bob) Wiley (79) of Evanston, Wyoming passed away on July 20, 2020. Bob was the child of William & Roberta Wiley on December 12, 1940 in Inglewood, California.
He met Jeannie and they were married in 1966 and raised two sons. Bob worked for the Wyoming Game and Fish for almost 42 years. They resided in Green River, Jackson and 38 years in Laramie before moving to Evanston, Wyoming.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jeannie; children Don (Tracy) and Andy (Christine) and six grandchildren Ashley, Amanda (Justin), Megan, Weston, Kaden, Kyla and great grandson Rocky. Preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday July 25, 2020 in Manila, UT. A viewing for family members will be held at 10:00 am Saturday July 25, 2020 at the Crandall Funeral Home in Evanston, Wyoming.
