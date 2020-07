1941- 2020 Roberta Derr, 79, of Laramie died July 20. Visitation will be held from 8:00-9:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home, followed by Graveside services at 10:00 at Greenhill Cemetery.Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.