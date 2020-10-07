1/1
Roberta J. Dancho
1942 - 2020
Roberta J. (Grandbois) Dancho 1942- 2020 Roberta J. "Bobbi" Dancho (nee Grandbois), 77, of Laramie, passed away peacefully in her home.

Bobbi was born in Chicago, 2nd of 9 children to Robert and Arlene Grandbois.

She worked as an executive secretary, computer specialist on the B1 Bomber Project, waitress, and many other jobs while raising her two daughters.

While in Laramie, WY, she was a foster grandmother at the Cathedral Home for Children, which was by far her favorite position. She loved the kids and they loved her.

She studied at Laramie County Community College and played a massive amount of board games.

During her teenage years in Hammond, Indiana, she was a pitcher and catcher on her Harrison Park softball team. Her ice-skating skills were so phenomenal that other skaters stopped to watch her.

As the 2nd child she was a big influence on her siblings.

Bobbi is preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Janice and Susan.

She is survived by her daughters, Natalie Foley of Manhattan Beach, CA and Debra Dancho of Jacksonville, NC; her siblings, Joel Granbois, Catherine Garretson, David Grandbois, Marian Showacre, Mary Ellis Semple, and Mark Grandbois.

A private family get together will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Cathedral Home for Children, 4989 N 3rd St, Laramie, WY 82072.

Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

Published in Laramie Boomerang from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home
2133 Rainbow Ave.
Laramie, WY 82070
(307)742-2479
