Roselyn Louise (Waring) Bedard 1935- 2020 Roselyn (Waring) Bedard of Rock River passed peacefully from this life to be with her Savior on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 after various health complications.
Born in Fort Collins, Colorado in 1935, Roselyn grew into a beautiful woman who loved her family and had a tremendous love for animals. Growing up as a rancher's only daughter with four brothers in Marshall, Wyoming, she was cut from the same cloth as her mother, Loraine - strong, hardworking and fiercely independent. The family moved to Rock River in 1940. Over her 85 years she accomplished many things and traveled to many places. From working at the post office in Rock River to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska and many points in between. She was a regular attendant to Waring Family Reunions with her special cousin Eula Forsythe and niece Jennifer Waring. Her love of travel and taking care of others came easy to her. She made many lifelong friends along the way that she held very dear. Tina, Barb, Darlene and Elsie from Rock River and Jean from Billings were just a few that she loved very much. She loved her church family in Rock River and even helped with the actual construction of the new building. She had a special relationship and daily conversations with her sister-in-law Margaret Waring from Washington. But the friend that means the most to her now, is the friend that gave his life for her many years ago, a friend that sticks closer than a brother...Jesus.
She had one son, Russell along with his wife Dolores and five grandchildren - James, Jennifer, Jimmy, Tenley and Andreya. Her remaining brother, James Waring resides in Chehalis, Washington along with her nieces and nephews that she loved dearly, Rosie, Gerald, Jennifer, Mike, Cheryl and Heather.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Max and Loraine Waring, four of her brothers, William, Gerald, Richard and Maurice, her nephew, Richard, and her sister-in-law, Tamiko Waring.
Rose to most, Posey to some and Mom to me. Thank you for everything, Russ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Rock River, PO Box 72, Rock River, WY 82083.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Laramie Boomerang from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.