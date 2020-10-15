Roxanne L. (Scott) Harris 1958- 2020 Roxanne L. Harris (Scott) of Laramie, WY, passed away comfortably at UW Madison Hospital in Madison, WI, on October 12, 2020.
Roxanne blessed this world with her presence on February 26, 1958 in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of Merle and Glenda (Dowd) Scott. Roxanne was a graduate of East Troy High School in East Troy, WI. She spent many years growing up at Camp Timberlee with her parents, siblings, and camp goers. She had a passion for horses, quilting/sewing, art, crafts, gardening, scuba diving, and travel, and spent many hours and years pursuing those passions, all the while being the best mother, friend, and daughter to her family. Roxanne lived life every day enjoying her family and adventures to the fullest. Her smile and warmness would steal the heart of everyone who had the blessing of being in her presence. Roxanne was always kind, caring, loving and ever selfless. Her caring words and touch has moved and influenced the lives of many.
She is survived by: her mother Glenda Scott of Fort Atkinson, WI; husband Robert Harris Laramie, WY; children Aragon Smith of Laramie, WY, Schuyler Smith Moscow, ID, Tari (Dustin) Poeppel of Fort Atkinson, WI, Dustin (Hannah Henderson) Smith of Anchorage, AK, Arris Harris of Laramie, WY, Gillian (Sam) Albana of Albuquerque, NM, Mark Harris of Albuquerque, NM, Geoffrey Harris of Tucson, AZ, Austin (Becky) Harris Hilton Head Island, NC, and Marybeth (Keith) Stephans Los Alamos, NM; 14 grandchildren; siblings Robin (Jamie) Steffen of Fort Atkinson, WI, Ryan (Kristen) Scott of Roscoe, IL, Renee Siekert of Fort Atkinson, WI, and Roger (Lisa) Scott of Elburn, IL. Roxanne is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father.
A private family celebration will be held.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.olsen-gibson.com