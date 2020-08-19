1/1
Royal D. "Bugg" Robinson
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Royal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Royal D. "Bugg" Robinson 1961- 2020 Royal D. "Bugg" Robinson, 59, of Laramie, died August 15, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1961 in Laramie.

Bugg enjoyed being in the outdoors hunting and fishing. He also had an artistic side to him which made him a creative sculptor and poet.

He is preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

He is survived by his mother, Jean Shaw; his many beautiful children; his siblings, Keith Robinson, Curtis Robinson, Kevin Robinson, and Stacy Robinson; his several grandchildren: and his three aunts and countless cousins.

Bugg will be loved and missed by many. His light and smile will shine on in every one of his children and his memories will live on through his loved ones.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends to gather and share stories will be held from 12:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Lincoln Center, 365 W Grand Laramie, WY. His family requests that no flowers be sent.

Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Laramie Boomerang from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Lincoln Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home
2133 Rainbow Ave.
Laramie, WY 82070
(307)742-2479
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved