Russell "Bud" Hoffner 1926- 2020 Russell "Bud" Hoffner, 93, of Northfield, MN, formerly of Laramie, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at Three Links Care Center in Northfield, MN. He was born on November 6, 1926 to Fred and Elizabeth (Wolfe) Hoffner.
He married Louise Anna Utter on June 24, 1951 in Englewood, Colorado.
Bud entered the United States Air Force December 27, 1950, serving in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged October 7, 1954.
After returning from the service, he and Louise moved to Ault, CO to start farming and raising a family. In 1965 they moved the family to Laramie where they pursued cattle ranching on the Monolith Ranch.
Bud had a strong work ethic and a special bond to the farming/ranching lifestyle. He often said what he missed most was taking care of cattle, and with a laugh quipped he didn't miss calving in the winter. He loved attending rodeos and parades. He was always very proud and moved to tears when the American flag was presented at these events.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Melvin and Floyd and his wife, Louise.
He is survived by his two sons, Kenneth Hoffner, and wife Jennifer, of Sandwich, MA. Randy Hoffner, and wife Danni, of Northfield MN; and his daughter, Jeannie Hoffner and husband Larry Brownfield, of Oklahoma; and his grandchildren, Kelsey and Tyler Hoffner, Jared, Bradley and Lacy Brownfield, Gerrit, Logan, and Sadie Hoffner.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery with military honors by the United States Air Force and the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support any of the following organizations that Bud faithfully supported.
Orphans Life Line of Hope, https://www.orphanslifeline.org:
Healing Hands International, https://www.hhi.org:
Flaming Pine Youth Camp, Https://FYPC.org: Wounded Warrior Project
, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com
to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.