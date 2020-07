Or Copy this URL to Share

1926- 2020 Russell "Bud" Hoffner, 93, of Laramie died July 10. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18th at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Air Force and the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard.



