Sheila Sue St. Amour
Sheila Sue St. Amour 1967- 2020 On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Sheila Sue St. Amour, loving wife and mother, passed away at the too-young age of 53 from metastatic melanoma.

Sheila was born on February 24, 1967 in Port Chester, New York to Robert and Judith (Metrusky) St. Amour. After growing up in Brookfield, Connecticut, she received her B.S. in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology from Juniata College in 1989, and went on to earn her M.S. in Botany and Genetics from Duke University. On November 6, 1995, she married Rick Dreiling, and they had three children.

Sheila could often be found with knitting needles in her hands or hiking in the mountains with her dogs. She demonstrated her passion for education by helping develop science teaching standards for the State of Wyoming, volunteering many hours in several school programs, and fostering a love of learning in her children. She enjoyed a good bad joke, talking with friends, preparing interesting recipes, all things Christmas, and the beauty in nature. She was spontaneous, encouraging, and up for anything. Her generous heart and ready smile will be greatly missed.



Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Robert. She is survived by her husband, Rick, her children Rachael, Noah, and Micah, her step-daughter Sarah Dreiling, her mother, Judith, sisters Nicole St. Amour and Leigh St. Amour and their families, and several beloved animals.



The family is currently in Texas, so in lieu of flowers, donations may be made via gofundme.com/f/SharingforSheila.



A memorial service will be announced.

Published in Laramie Boomerang from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
