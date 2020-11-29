Shirley Ann (Greenlee) Kingston 1927- 2020 Shirley Kingston, nee Shirley Ann Greenlee, died on November 5, 2020, at the Ivinson Memorial Hospital, just 16 days shy of her 93rd birthday. She was pre-deceased by her husband of almost 55 years, Newton Edward Kingston, a professor of Microbiology at the University of Wyoming, by her brother James Greenlee of Michigan, and by her Daughter-in-law, Mary Kingston and granddaughter, Hope Kingston, and brother in law Charles Adams of Illinois. She is survived by her children, John Clayton Kingston and his wife, Andrea Cole, of Massachusetts,Timothy Charles Kingston of Wyoming, and Emily Kingston Slichter, and her husband Mark, of California, three granddaughters and spouses, Erin Slichter of California, Angela Connelly and her husband Jason of Colorado, and Anna Prall and her husband Daniel, of Wyoming, four great grand children, Natalie, Lily and Landon Connelly and Jolie Prall, nieces Nora Greenlee Hartwig and her husband Karl, Susanne Greenlee Hoyer and her husband, Geoff, and grand nephew Alexander, all of Michigan, and nephew, Chris Greenlee and his wife Anne, and grand niece, Emma, of Washington State.



Ms. Greenlee was born in Sioux City, Iowa on November 21,1927, the daughter of Charles Henry Greenlee and his wife, Margaret Clayton Greenlee. She grew up in Detroit, Michigan and went to Wayne University, where she was resident advisor in her dorm. While at Wayne, she met, and later married, Newton Edward Kingston on March 27, 1952. Once married, they lived in Canada and Mexico as well as various US states before moving to Wyoming in 1968, where they settled. Once in Wyoming, Mrs. Kingston first worked as a social worker, before earning a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Wyoming School of Law in 1974. Her class included only seven women in a class of 125 students. She thereafter worked at the Wyoming Attorney General's Office in Cheyenne as an Assistant Attorney General handling civil matters. After her retirement from that position, she continued to provide legal advice and services to people in Laramie, including wills and trusts to senior citizens at the Ivinson Mansion that houses the Senior Center. She was also on the Board of the La Raza Radio Station and the Downtown Clinic, and was head the Wyoming chapter of the ACLU for some time.



She contributed greatly to her community and was considered a woman of intelligence and conviction, who acted with integrity and compassion for those not as fortunate as others.



She will be sorely missed by all who were assisted by, and knew and loved her.



A memorial service is being planned for sometime in the Spring, 2021. Details of that event will be sent out in a future notice.



