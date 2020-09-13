Stevia "Stevie" Lankford 1949- 2020 Stevia "Stevie" Lynn Lankford passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 6, 2020, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, Wyoming. Stevie was born December 31, 1949, to Kenneth Robert and Bonnie Beth Lankford (nee Kruppa) in Laramie. She attended Laramie elementary schools and graduated from Laramie High School in 1968. It was in her high school years that she learned she had developed a love for mechanical reasoning from her high school mathematics class and a strong passion for business when she started working with her father at the Fly Store at age 15.
Stevie began attending the University of Wyoming in 1968, majoring in Architectural Engineering as the first female student in the field at UW. Taking a break from the college curriculum in 1975, Stevie took a risk to start a small secretarial service in the Connor Hotel in Laramie when she was 25. Girl Friday Professional Business Services became the first off-campus, graduate school approved agency for thesis, master's, and PhD publications in Laramie.
Stevie was the owner/operator of several other businesses over the years, including Precious Moments Bridal and Formal Wear in downtown Laramie, and Heaven's Little Wonder, a custom clothing outlet which featured Stevie's original fashion designs. A talented and meticulous designer, Stevie won numerous awards for her elegant designs and artfully hand-tailored garments at the national, state, and local levels. An especially proud achievement for Stevie was an invitation to apply as a designer for Laura Ashley, Inc., an international textile design company.
Stevie married Marc Schuenke in 1982. Their son, Dan, was born the following year. Stevie and Marc were later divorced. Stevie was devoted to her son and to her grandchildren, Dax and Kara. In 1996, Stevie moved to Albany, Wyoming, to the site of her beloved grandmother's former home in the Snowy Range Mountains. There she enjoyed many creative and productive years designing and selling Heavens Little Wonder merchandise and manufacturing and repairing stained glass windows. Stevie felt most at home in Albany with her much-loved kitty, Jena, surrounded by her mountains and the wildlife that often visited her there. Regretfully, Stevie sold her mountain property in 2019.
Stevie will be most remembered for her brilliant blue eyes, generosity, and a great appreciation for beauty in all its forms.
Stevie was preceded in death by her parents and her maternal grandmother, Verna Kruppa. She is survived by her son, Daniel Schuenke; grandchildren Dax Schuenke and Kara Tiernan; brother, Kenneth Lankford; and niece, Kendra Lankford, all of Laramie. Stevie is also survived by her friends Tom and Morena Wroblewski; Mike and Kitty Heller; Deborah Sanchez; Martin Weaklim; Jane-Lentz-Gonzales; and Lori and Pat Kelly.
A private memorial service will be held under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home, in Laramie.
