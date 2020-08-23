Susan Kay Rardin 1940- 2020 Susan Kay Rardin, 80, died in her sleep Tuesday night July 21, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. She was born on January 8th, 1940 in Wheatland, Wyoming to Dr. William Einar Rosene and Mrs. Helen Marie Nelson Rosene. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, William Nelson Rosene and Robert James Rosene, and her husband, Max Wayne Rardin.
Susan spent her youth in Wheatland. After high school she moved to Laramie where she graduated from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor's degree in education in 1962 and a Master's degree in Counseling in 1990.
Susan she was a wife, a mother, and friend to many. She was an active community member and contributed whenever and wherever she was needed. She was a teacher, a businesswoman, and a therapist.
In 1999, she moved to Anchorage, Alaska to be near two of her sons and her grandchildren. She opened and ran the Wildflower Inn for 3 years. In Alaska, she had many adventures, from volunteering for the Iditarod sled dog race to dip netting for salmon and being a grandmother.
In 2010, she moved to Alexandria, Virginia to be near her son Eric, his wife Jen and their daughters Grace and Isabella. She moved into an assisted living center specializing in the care of individuals with Alzheimer's disease in January of 2018.
Sue was diagnosed with Covid-19 in April. While she survived the initial illness, she never recovered from the impact of the disease.
She is survived by her sons Tim (Mary) Rardin, Joel (Amy) Rardin, Eric (Jen) Rardin, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
The family will hold memorial services in Laramie, WY, and Alexandria, VA at later dates.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Ark Memorial Foundation: ARK Regional Services, 1150 N 3rd St., Laramie, WY 82072 or https://www.arkregionalservices.org/donors