1/1
Thomas E. Bryan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas E. Bryan 1956- 2020 Thomas Bryan, 64, of Laramie, WY died October 13, 2020 after a 14-month battle with cancer. Tom was born to Harold and Berna Bryan (nee Brophy) in Denver, Colorado. He attended schools in Westminster, CO and graduated from Westminster High School in 1974. It was there that he met his sweetheart of 48 years, Marilyn Maynard. They were married for 43 years. He was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Lorraine Odenbaugh.

Tom loved the outdoors and fishing, hunting and camping with friends and family. Some of his fondest memories were of hunting pheasant and doves in eastern Colorado, catching lunker rainbow trout in Alaska, and sneaking through the Wyoming back country to hunt elusive deer and elk.

Tom played his guitar and ministered through music as a member of the worship team at their church, Laramie Valley Chapel. He enjoyed picking at bluegrass jams at local venues in Laramie and in northern Colorado. He and Marilyn joined in the fun at bluegrass festivals held in the region.

Tom is survived by his wife and two sons and their families - Benjamin and Wiesje and their children Andi, Tristan and Morgan, and Grant and Sara and their children William, Hazel and Berit - and his mother, Berna Bryan, and sisters Chris Bryan and Yvonne Nielsen and their families. Tom will always be remembered for his great love for his family and his gifts of friendship and laughter.

A celebration of Tom's life will be held at Laramie Valley Chapel in January and live streamed for those who can't attend. Details will be posted in January on the websites of Olinger-Highland Mortuary (https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries) and Laramie Valley Chapel (laramievalleychapel.org) and on Marilyn's Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Laramie Boomerang from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved