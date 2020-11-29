Thomas E. Bryan 1956- 2020 Thomas Bryan, 64, of Laramie, WY died October 13, 2020 after a 14-month battle with cancer. Tom was born to Harold and Berna Bryan (nee Brophy) in Denver, Colorado. He attended schools in Westminster, CO and graduated from Westminster High School in 1974. It was there that he met his sweetheart of 48 years, Marilyn Maynard. They were married for 43 years. He was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Lorraine Odenbaugh.
Tom loved the outdoors and fishing, hunting and camping with friends and family. Some of his fondest memories were of hunting pheasant and doves in eastern Colorado, catching lunker rainbow trout in Alaska, and sneaking through the Wyoming back country to hunt elusive deer and elk.
Tom played his guitar and ministered through music as a member of the worship team at their church, Laramie Valley Chapel. He enjoyed picking at bluegrass jams at local venues in Laramie and in northern Colorado. He and Marilyn joined in the fun at bluegrass festivals held in the region.
Tom is survived by his wife and two sons and their families - Benjamin and Wiesje and their children Andi, Tristan and Morgan, and Grant and Sara and their children William, Hazel and Berit - and his mother, Berna Bryan, and sisters Chris Bryan and Yvonne Nielsen and their families. Tom will always be remembered for his great love for his family and his gifts of friendship and laughter.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held at Laramie Valley Chapel in January and live streamed for those who can't attend. Details will be posted in January on the websites of Olinger-Highland Mortuary (https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries
) and Laramie Valley Chapel (laramievalleychapel.org
) and on Marilyn's Facebook page.