1918- 2020 Velma Garland Bulvin , 102, of Laramie died October 6. Services will be held on Saturday, October 10th at First Christian Church in Laramie at 11:00 with a reception following in the Fellowship Hall. A Catholic mass will be held in Greybull, WY, on Saturday, October 17 at 11:00 at the Sacred Heart Church.



