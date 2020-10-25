W. Bently Robison 1935- 2020 W. Bently Robison, 85, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was surrounded by family at his home in Laramie, Wyoming.
He was born July 26th, 1935 on the family farm in Barnhill, Illinois, to Alice Ann and Joseph Lee Robison.
He graduated from Mills Prairie High School and received a teaching degree from McKendree College. He then earned his Master's degree from Connecticut Teachers College.
He married the love of his life, Jeanne Marie Parker, on September 25, 1953 in southern Illinois. They moved to New Britain, Connecticut, in 1955. Daughters Mary Beth and Leslie Jeanne were born there in 1955 and 1957. In 1958, they moved back to southern Illinois. There, he taught school while Jeanne stayed home with the children. Son Edmund Lee was born in 1959 and daughter Denise Michele was born in 1963. After several moves around Illinois, they moved to Laramie, Wyoming in 1970 where he taught industrial arts in the College of Agriculture at the University of Wyoming.
In 1971, Bently and Jeanne started the 6K Kandy Ranch and Jeanne received her teaching degree from the University of Wyoming. Wanting to do more for the community, Bently and Jeanne built the roller skating rink, Skyline Skate Ranch in 1973, followed by Oasis Mini Golf in 1976. They both enjoyed providing a place for young and old alike to spend quality time together. Watching the youth of Laramie grow up and become successful individuals in the community brought them so much joy.
Bently and Jeanne were committee members for the reopening of the Territorial Prison and Park in 1990 and also received Business Person of the Year in 1991. They were very active in the community helping with many projects including the DARE program, summer library reading programs, PTA summer recreation program, 4-H, Girl Scouts, Cathedral Home, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and many Skate-A-Thons to raise funds for various local programs.
After retiring from running the skating rink and golf course, Bently continued to work his side business, Video Taping Service, and recorded many local weddings, graduations and family events. Bently and Jeanne remained in Laramie during retirement as Wyoming was their home.
He is survived by his sister, Twyla Stennett; daughters Denise Robison, Mary Donnell (Mike), Leslie (Rick) Talbot; son Ed Robison (Carrie); grandchildren Brittany Foster (Peter), Desiree Lyons (Steven), Forest Harnden, Cody Donnell, Lori Martinez (Branden), Nick Donnell (Erin), Monte Durand, Jamie Durand, Tyler Robison (Amanda) and Parker Robison (Emily); great grandchildren Victoria, Jacquelyn, Finley, Dawsyn, Ryder, Beckett, Maddox, Evelyn, Eleanor, Bridger, Gannon, Gabriel, and Eliana, and many nieces and nephews.
Bently was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne, father, mother, three sisters, one brother, and infant grandson, Clayton Durand.
Services are pending at a future date. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Home Instead Senior Care and Hospice of Laramie for their kindness, talents and respect during the time they cared for him. Bently would often jokingly say goodbye by saying "glad you got to see me." We all were very lucky to visit with him often. In lieu of flowers, those who wish can make a memorial donation to the Cathedral Home for Children in Laramie, Wyoming or Hospice of Laramie.
