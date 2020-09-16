1/
Warren Russell Dunn
1956 - 2020
Warren Russell Dunn 1956- 2020 On Tuesday, September 8th, the world unexpectedly lost a very special man who touched the hearts of many people.

Warren Russell Dunn was born September 24th, 1956 in Laramie, Wyoming. After graduating high school and spending a few years driving semis, he chose to follow his dad's footsteps and work in the Sheet Metal industry. He put his passion and pride into his business, A&R Metal Products, for over 30 years. Warren spent a lot of time hunting big game and birds. He also thoroughly enjoyed coaching kids in the 4H Shooting Sports program. Since retirement, he rekindled his passion for ranching and loved helping out and spending time at the Kern Ranch. He would never pass up an opportunity to spend time with family and friends and would drop anything to be there for you if you needed him. He loved racing dirt bikes when he was younger, which turned into teaching his daughters how to ride when they were old enough. He loved being a Dad and watching his daughters grow up. He took his most recent title of Papa very seriously and lived for his time with his grandsons.

Per Warren's request there will not be a service. A memorial shoot and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

In addition to his daughters and grandsons: Kelly (Levi) Blake, and Logan Carpenter and Tracy Dunn (Dylan Whitmer), Warren is also survived by his ex-spouse, Jan Dittemore, and his parents, Dale and Pauline Dunn. He is also survived by his siblings, Patty (Roy) Byers, Cindy Kelly, and Rick (Connie) Dunn.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Don Dunn, and brother-in-law, Shaun Kelly.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Albany County 4H Shooting Sports.

Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

Published in Laramie Boomerang from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
