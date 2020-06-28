William T. Wilson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William T. Wilson 1932- 2020 William T. (Bill or "Bud") Wilson returned to his heavenly home on June 23, 2020, after a valiant battle with vascular dementia at the age of 87. Bill was born July 22, 1932. He is the oldest child of Catherine and William Wilson Jr. He was born and raised with his younger brother, Robert (Bob) Wilson (Shirley), on a small farm in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah. He graduated from Cyprus High School located in Magna, Utah. He graduated from Colorado A&M and Colorado State University with Bachelor & Master Degrees. He served three years in the US Air Force as a Captain. Bill entered Ohio State University and completed a Ph.D. in 1967 and a post-doctoral program at University of California, Irvine. He and Mary Catherine (Cathey) were married November 28, 1958, and have five children, Mark (Joyce), Eric (Jenni), Bill (Michelle), Melissa, Cody (Audrey), 18 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He spent 37 years of his career as a research leader and teacher in universities and U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, working in many states. During his career, he visited numerous foreign countries with work programs in Mexico, Guatemala and Morocco. He was senior or junior author on more than 250 publications. He served as assistant professor at Colorado State University and adjunct professor at University of Wyoming and Texas A&M University. His specialty was control of diseases and parasites of honey bees. In 2000, he retired and moved to Summit, Utah, the ancestral home of Cathey, and kept busy with family, his personal history, gardening, reading and enjoying family and friends who came to see him. Bill and Cathey spent the last several winters in Maricopa, AZ.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Laramie Boomerang from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved