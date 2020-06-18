|
CATHCART ANASTASIA, David, Mark and the family of the late Anastasia Cathcart wish to express their sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement. Thanks to all those friends who sent cards, telephoned, lined the funeral route, assisted with the sound and recording of the service, sent donations to OMS (Ukraine) or helped in any other way. The family appreciate the practical and prayerful support provided by their friends at Straid Congregational Church over the last 6 months and especially over recent weeks. A special word of thanks to the Rev Paul Bradley and Pastor Alan Hoey for conducting the funeral service and to Fleming & Cuthbert, Funeral Directors for the professional manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements. Thanks to the following who provided care and attention to Anastasia over recent months: Doctor Henry ( NI Cancer Centre) Dr Kathy Ferguson (Victoria Surgery), Nurses at Healthcare at Home, Staff at Wards C7 and C3 (Antrim Area Hospital). Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation
Published in Larne Times on June 18, 2020