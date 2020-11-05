|
BRADY The wife and family of the late Bernard (Barney) Brady RIP would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all who supported us in our recent bereavement.
A special word of thanks to Father J Rooney for the spiritual support and Funeral Mass.Thanks also to Paul Matthews of Ramsey's Funeral Directors for the dignified funeral arrangements.
To the staff of; Corran Surgery, District Nursing, NI Hospice, Marie Curie Palliative Care, Boots Pharmacy and Optimum Care, for all of your support, we will always be grateful.
Unfortunately due to current regulations those who would have liked to visit our home and attend the Funeral were unable to do so. We wish therefore to thank our extended family, friends, colleagues, and neighbours for your Mass cards, sympathy cards, telephone calls, text messages, emails, and floral tributes.
We hope that this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation.
Published in Larne Times on Nov. 5, 2020