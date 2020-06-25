|
|
|
Todd Doreen Martha The Son, Daughter and family of the late Doreen Todd wish to express their sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement.
We would like to thanks all who looked after Doreen in Colebrooke and Larne Care Centre especially the care and love they showed to her and the family over the last recent weeks.
The Family appreciate the prayerful support provided by friends of Craigyhill Presbyterian Church.
A special word of thanks to Rev. Ben Preston and Campbell, Mulvenna for conducting the funeral service and also to E.W.Ramsey & Son for the professional and dignified mannor in which they carried out the funeral arragements.
Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation in these most difficult times.
Published in Larne Times on June 25, 2020