McGREGOR
20th October 2020, Suddenly at home; Duncan, dearly loved Son of the late Myra & Duncan. Brother of Malcolm, Brother-In-Law of Heather and Uncle to Duncan and Kathryn.
Funeral took place on Saturday 24th October from R. J. Poots & Co., Funeral Home, 6 Circular Road, Dromore, BT25 1AL to Dromore Cathedral Churchyard for burial.
No flowers please. Donations if desired for The Mission to Seafarers Belfast C/O R. J. Poots & Co., Funeral Directors, address as above.
Deeply Regretted by the entire Family.
Published in Larne Times on Oct. 29, 2020