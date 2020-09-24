|
McEvoy Eileen The family circle of the late Eileen McEvoy (died 25 August 2020) wish to thank everyone who supported us, visited, sent cards and sympathised with us in our recent bereavement.
Sincere thanks to Very Rev.Francis O'Brien for the very meaningful Requiem mass, Catherine Hamilton, soloist/harpist, Father McKay attending in Glenarm, St MacNissi's church stewards and for the caring dignified funeral arrangements by Michael Mc Sparron at the Cottage Funeral Home Larne.
Special thanks to her lovely kind Extra Carers, the kindness of staff at Community Nursing, Corran Surgery, A1 Antrim Hospital, Inver House, Gloucester Park Day Centre and at Lisgarel . Forever grateful thanks to all her long time dearest friends at the Old Mill, Pound St.
Please accept this token of heartfelt appreciation from all of Eileen's family at home and abroad.
Published in Larne Times on Sept. 24, 2020