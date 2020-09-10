|
|
|
McKeown Elizabeth
Dearly loved sister of Pauline, Fiona, Cathy, Ellen and Kieran.
You weren't like other children and God was well aware, you'd need a caring family with love enough to share, we're proud that we were chosen to help you learn and grow, the joy you have brought us is more than you could know, a precious gift from Heaven a treasure from above, a sister who taught us many things but most of all 'real love'.
Forever in our hearts Sisters, Brother and entire family circle.
Published in Larne Times on Sept. 10, 2020