FERGUSON The Wife and family of George Ferguson would like to express our deepest appreciation for everyone's sympathy as we mourned his loss. The shared memories from all of you at the visitation and funeral, along with the many phone calls, flowers, cards, gifts of food and service, and words of condolence meant a great deal to us all. We would especially like to thank E.W. Ramsey and its employees for their professional and caring arrangements and the staff at Antrim Area Hospital. The Rev Paul Reid did a wonderful job honouring George Ferguson's life. To everyone who reached out to us during our time of mourning, we are grateful for your continued support and love during our time of need. George Ferguson will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Published in Larne Times on Dec. 3, 2020