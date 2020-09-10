|
BOYLE James John
The sisters of the late James John Boyle wish to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to all who supported, telephoned, sent cards and sympathised with us in our recent bereavement.
A special word of thanks to Rev David Kelly and Rev Leslie Addis for conducting the funeral service and pastoral care to John over the years. The staff at Abbeylands Care Home and McConnells Funeral Home for a dignified and caring service.
Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted by all.
From Gertrude, Elizabeth, William James and family circle.
Published in Larne Times on Sept. 10, 2020