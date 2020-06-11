Home

McCULLOUGH John Wilson
(Johnnie) June 1st 2020, peacefully at Braefields Nursing Home Connor and formerly of 17 Kanestown Lane, Carnalbanagh Glenarm.
Dearly loved husband of Margaret.

Sad are the hearts that loved you,
Sad are the tears that fall,
But living without you in our lives,
Is the saddest part of all.

Loved and remembered always by
his daughter Rita, son in law John,
granddaughter Joanne and husband Jim,
grandsons Iain and Nathan and wife Kim and
great grandchildren Jacob, Luke and Sophie.
Published in Larne Times on June 11, 2020
