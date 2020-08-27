|
Cockbill 21st August: Margaret Maureen Cockbill (neé Armstrong), formerly of Old Glenarm Road: at home in Gloucestershire, in the tender care of those she loved most, Maureen (Mo), loving and adored wife of the late Sid; loving and much loved mum of David and Alison; Mum-in-law of Siàn and Rob; Nana Mo to James, Emma, Dan, Nick and Alex and great grand-daughter Ava; first born of the late Andy and Sadie; wee big sister of Drew, Jenny and Ruth; friend to many. A character who brightened our lives with her stories and who always knew her roots were back in Larne and on the Coast Road. Mo will be greatly missed by everyone whose life she touched.
Published in Larne Times on Aug. 27, 2020