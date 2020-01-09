|
STEELE May (nee Beattie) MBE JP. Died 6th January 2020 suddenly. Dearly loved wife of the late Sam, sister of John and the late Kate and stepmother of Helen. Deeply regretted by the whole family. A Service of Thanksgiving took place on Friday 10th January in 2nd Islandmagee
Presbyterian Church , followed by committal at Islandmagee Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers ,if desired may be made payable by cheque. to Cancer Research, c/o Mulhollands of Larne Funeral Directors. 1 Exchange Road Larne BT401RX
Published in Larne Times on Jan. 9, 2020