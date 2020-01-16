|
|
|
WEIR Isobel (Belle). The family of the late Belle Weir would like to express their thanks to everyone who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement. We would like to thank the staff of Corran Surgery and Staff of A3 and A4 Antrim Area Hospital also Ramsey Funeral Directors for their very professional funeral arrangements, also Rev. Glasgow for conducting the funeral service. Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation.
Published in Larne Times on Jan. 16, 2020