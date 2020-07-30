|
JOHNSTON Robert (Bertie) The family of the late Bertie Johnston would like to express their sincere thanks and heartfelt appreciation to all who sympathised with them on their recent loss. Thank you to Dr Lalsingh and Dr Black at Larne Health Centre, to Larne District Nursing team and Marie Curie nurses and Home Care Independent Living Carers who visited Bertie at his home. Also thanks to Broadways Private Nursing Home for their care of Bertie in his final days. Thank you to Ramsey's Funeral Directors for their professional and dignified handling of the funeral. Thank you to Rev McClure for his kind words and support to the family circle during the past few months. Also thank you to everyone who phoned, sent cards, letters of condolences and those who gathered at the cemetery. Thank you to those who donated towards Marie Curie. We trust this acknowledgment will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation.
Published in Larne Times on July 30, 2020