|
|
|
McCLURE Robert. The wife and daughter of the late Robert wish to express their sincere thanks and heartfelt appreciation to all who sympathised with them on their recent loss.
Thank you to everyone who called at the house, telephoned, sent cards and gifts, and gathered at the cemetery.
Special thanks to the Rev. Dr. Colin McClure for his support and comfort during the past months and at the funeral service, Belfast City Hospital, Victoria Surgery, EW Ramsay's and Marty's Catering.
Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a
token of our sincere appreciation.
Published in Larne Times on Oct. 1, 2020