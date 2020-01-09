|
HARVEY The family of the late Sally Harvey (nee Rodgers), wish to acknowledge to all who sympathised with them on the occasion of Sally`s death. They are grateful to all who attended her funeral, sent Mass cards, floral tributes and donations. They also thank Fr. McKay for celebrating Sally`s Requiem Mass and Catherine Hamilton for her heartfelt music. Sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and carers of the Glens of Antrim Medical Centre. Finally, thanks to Joe Cunning, Funeral Directors for their professional handling of the funeral arrangements. Sally`s Month`s Mind Mass will be in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glenarm on Wednesday 8th January at 7.30pm.
Published in Larne Times on Jan. 9, 2020