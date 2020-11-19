|
BARTON (nee Haveron)
Sandra Sadly passed away on the 14th November 2020 at the Robinson Hospital, Ballymoney.
A wonderful Mum,
Mum-in-law, Sister,
Sister-in-law and Auntie, our family near and far.
Your memory is our
keepsake, with which we'll never part, God has you in His keeping, we have you in our heart,
Thank you to the staff at the Robinson Hospital for their care and
kindness, to Father Damion (Ballymoney) and Father O'Brian helping us through this difficult time.
Published in Larne Times on Nov. 19, 2020