Caldwell Tom
The family of the late Tom Caldwell would like to express their sincere thanks and heartfelt appreciation to all who sympathised with them in their recent sad loss. To relatives, friends, neighbours and all those who called, telephoned and sent letters and cards. Many thanks to Cuthbert and Flemming Funeral Directors for the dignified and caring manner in which they held the funeral. Also, sincere thanks to Reverend James Tosh for the very thoughtful funeral service. We trust that this acknowledgement will be accepted as a token of our sincere appreciation.
Published in Larne Times on Sept. 10, 2020