Albert Leslie "Al" Meredith, age 88, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his daughter's residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Bill" and Frances Mulhall Meredith; two sisters, Rose Day and Leona "Nonie" Barnett and a brother, Bob Meredith.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Orrender Meredith; four daughters, Sarina (David) Dixon, Leslie Lowman, Ginny (Danny) Yawn and Debbie (Terry) Fowler; seven grandchildren, Justin Meredith, Shane Neagle, Joey Neagle, Michael Akin, Melissa (Jason) Burnett, Sonya Fowler and Mitchell (Melanie) Yawn; two sisters, Bonnie Helm and Patty (Bobby) Sheroon; two brothers, Jody (Theda) Meredith and Billy Meredith; eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with Deacon Jim Cecil officiating.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on July 24, 2019