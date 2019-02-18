Allie Mae Nicholas Thompson, 93, of Hodgenville, passed away, Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethtown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Lee Thompson; her parents, Logan and Ruby Pearl Raley Nicholas; a sister, Lucille Nicholas and two brothers, Walter Nicholas and George Nicholas.

She is survived by three children, Ronald (Brenda) Thompson of Louisville and Peggy (Jim) Cecil and Connie (Larry) Miller, all of Hodgenville; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Rev. Murrell Kurtz and Deacon Jim Cecil officiating. Cremation will follow with private burial in Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery in White City.



Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

